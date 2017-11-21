TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 15/02/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.60/60 6.100/6.090 0.23 17/05/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.10/12 6.190/6.150 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.61/69 6.384/6.314 1.20 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.59/60 6.557/6.551 2.11 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 103.75/77 6.643/6.635 2.55 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 105.01/03 6.812/6.807 4.23 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.13/19 6.807/6.793 5.08 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 103.71/74 6.919/6.913 6.07 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 101.82/85 6.999/6.993 6.59 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.72/74 7.073/7.069 7.51 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 105.95/12 7.239/7.214 9.01 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 99.27/28 6.896/6.894 9.48 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.30/38 7.317/7.307 10.53 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 98.07/09 7.028/7.026 12.10 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.35/50 7.319/7.300 12.47 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 97.19/20 6.998/6.997 13.82 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.09/28 7.405/7.385 14.70 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.00/40 7.398/7.358 17.80 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 114.08/53 7.551/7.515 24.06 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.90/40 7.405/7.361 28.89 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)