TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 15/02/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.61/62 6.110/6.100 0.23 17/05/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.11/13 6.210/6.170 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.62/65 6.376/6.350 1.19 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.52/55 6.593/6.578 2.11 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 103.60/70 6.705/6.663 2.55 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 104.80/90 6.868/6.841 4.23 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 99.91/00 6.860/6.838 5.08 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 103.42/58 6.977/6.945 6.06 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 101.62/68 7.037/7.025 6.58 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.45/59 7.119/7.095 7.51 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 105.80/00 7.261/7.232 9.01 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 98.95/96 6.943/6.941 9.48 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.95/09 7.363/7.344 10.53 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.69/75 7.076/7.069 12.09 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.00/20 7.361/7.337 12.46 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 96.70/74 7.056/7.051 13.82 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.79/98 7.437/7.417 14.69 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.70/10 7.429/7.388 17.80 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.78/23 7.576/7.539 24.06 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.60/10 7.431/7.388 28.88 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)