TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 15/02/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.61/62 6.110/6.100 0.23 17/05/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.11/13 6.200/6.170 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.62/65 6.376/6.350 1.19 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.52/54 6.593/6.583 2.11 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 103.63/65 6.692/6.684 2.55 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 104.75/78 6.881/6.873 4.23 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 99.87/93 6.869/6.855 5.08 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 103.39/44 6.983/6.973 6.06 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 101.54/57 7.052/7.046 6.58 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.43/45 7.122/7.119 7.51 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 105.50/63 7.306/7.286 9.01 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 98.82/84 6.962/6.959 9.48 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.95/98 7.363/7.359 10.53 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.60/64 7.088/7.083 12.09 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 101.75/90 7.392/7.374 12.46 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 96.61/64 7.066/7.063 13.82 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.74/93 7.443/7.422 14.69 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.60/07 7.439/7.391 17.80 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.85/20 7.570/7.541 24.06 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.55/05 7.436/7.392 28.88 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)