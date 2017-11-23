TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 22/02/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.51/52 6.120/6.100 0.25 24/05/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.02/03 6.200/6.170 0.50 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.61/62 6.386/6.377 1.19 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.48/53 6.614/6.588 2.11 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 103.55/65 6.725/6.682 2.54 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 104.64/69 6.910/6.897 4.23 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 99.72/80 6.905/6.886 5.07 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 103.29/33 7.003/6.995 6.06 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 101.35/45 7.088/7.069 6.58 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.26/30 7.151/7.144 7.51 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 105.30/42 7.335/7.317 9.00 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 98.47/49 7.013/7.010 9.48 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.60/75 7.408/7.389 10.53 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.28/34 7.128/7.121 12.09 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 101.33/65 7.444/7.404 12.46 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 96.23/26 7.111/7.107 13.82 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.44/63 7.475/7.455 14.69 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.25/72 7.475/7.427 17.79 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.50/85 7.599/7.570 24.05 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.20/70 7.466/7.423 28.88 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)