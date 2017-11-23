FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
#Asia
November 23, 2017 / 11:41 AM / 2 days ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  22/02/18 (Tbill)       3M   98.51/52   6.130/6.090    0.25
  24/05/18 (Tbill)       6M   97.01/03   6.210/6.180    0.50
  06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y   99.64/65   6.359/6.350    1.19
  06.35 pct GOI 2020     2Y   99.51/54   6.599/6.583    2.11
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  103.66/68   6.678/6.670    2.54
  08.20 pct GOI 2022     4Y  104.73/78   6.886/6.872    4.23
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y   99.82/86   6.881/6.872    5.07
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  103.45/48   6.971/6.965    6.06
  07.35 pct GOI 2024     7Y  101.55/58   7.050/7.044    6.58
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  103.46/48   7.117/7.113    7.51
  08.15 pct GOI 2026     9Y  105.45/64   7.313/7.285    9.00
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y   98.64/66   6.988/6.985    9.48
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  108.80/90   7.382/7.369   10.53
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y   97.54/60   7.095/7.088   12.09
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  101.65/90   7.404/7.374   12.46
  06.68 pct GOI 2031    14Y   96.48/50   7.081/7.079   13.82
  08.32 pct GOI 2032    15Y  107.44/63   7.475/7.455   14.69
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y   99.31/76   7.469/7.423   17.79
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  113.50/85   7.599/7.570   24.05
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   95.23/68   7.464/7.424   28.88

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
