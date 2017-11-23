TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 22/02/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.51/52 6.130/6.090 0.25 24/05/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.01/03 6.210/6.180 0.50 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.64/65 6.359/6.350 1.19 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.51/54 6.599/6.583 2.11 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 103.66/68 6.678/6.670 2.54 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 104.73/78 6.886/6.872 4.23 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 99.82/86 6.881/6.872 5.07 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 103.45/48 6.971/6.965 6.06 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 101.55/58 7.050/7.044 6.58 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.46/48 7.117/7.113 7.51 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 105.45/64 7.313/7.285 9.00 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 98.64/66 6.988/6.985 9.48 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.80/90 7.382/7.369 10.53 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.54/60 7.095/7.088 12.09 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 101.65/90 7.404/7.374 12.46 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 96.48/50 7.081/7.079 13.82 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.44/63 7.475/7.455 14.69 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.31/76 7.469/7.423 17.79 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.50/85 7.599/7.570 24.05 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.23/68 7.464/7.424 28.88 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)