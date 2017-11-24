TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 22/02/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.56/57 6.110/6.090 0.24 24/05/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.07/07 6.200/6.180 0.50 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.61/65 6.388/6.353 1.19 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.51/53 6.600/6.589 2.11 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 103.60/65 6.700/6.678 2.54 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 104.65/73 6.905/6.884 4.23 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 99.74/80 6.900/6.886 5.07 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 103.33/36 6.994/6.988 6.06 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 101.44/47 7.071/7.065 6.58 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.33/36 7.138/7.133 7.50 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 105.25/45 7.342/7.312 9.00 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 98.43/44 7.019/7.018 9.48 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.60/90 7.408/7.369 10.52 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.42/47 7.111/7.104 12.09 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 101.60/70 7.410/7.398 12.46 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 96.26/27 7.108/7.106 13.81 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.32/51 7.488/7.467 14.69 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.80/15 7.419/7.383 17.79 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.39/74 7.608/7.579 24.05 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.11/56 7.474/7.435 28.88 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)