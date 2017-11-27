TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 22/02/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.58/58 6.120/6.110 0.24 24/05/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.08/10 6.200/6.160 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.61/65 6.389/6.353 1.18 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.50/52 6.605/6.595 2.10 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 103.65/68 6.677/6.664 2.53 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 104.66/71 6.902/6.889 4.22 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 99.79/83 6.888/6.879 5.06 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 103.33/40 6.994/6.980 6.05 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 101.50/53 7.059/7.054 6.57 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.33/42 7.138/7.123 7.49 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 105.46/58 7.310/7.293 8.99 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 98.34/35 7.033/7.031 9.47 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.65/90 7.401/7.369 10.51 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.48/51 7.103/7.100 12.08 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 101.68/75 7.400/7.392 12.45 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 96.40/42 7.091/7.089 13.81 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.75/85 7.441/7.431 14.68 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.65/95 7.434/7.403 17.78 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.59/80 7.591/7.574 24.04 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.11/58 7.474/7.433 28.87 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)