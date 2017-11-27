TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 22/02/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.58/58 6.130/6.100 0.24 24/05/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.08/10 6.200/6.160 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.60/62 6.398/6.380 1.18 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.48/50 6.616/6.605 2.10 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 103.64/66 6.681/6.673 2.53 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 104.62/65 6.913/6.905 4.22 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 99.72/74 6.905/6.900 5.06 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 103.22/29 7.016/7.002 6.05 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 101.38/44 7.082/7.071 6.57 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.28/34 7.147/7.136 7.49 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 105.39/47 7.321/7.309 8.99 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 98.18/19 7.056/7.055 9.47 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.78/85 7.384/7.375 10.51 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.33/38 7.122/7.116 12.08 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 101.60/80 7.410/7.386 12.45 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 96.30/31 7.103/7.102 13.81 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.75/85 7.441/7.431 14.68 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.55/95 7.444/7.403 17.78 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.45/75 7.603/7.578 24.04 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.20/60 7.466/7.431 28.87 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)