FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
Sections
Featured
GRAPHIC: Bitcoin's blistering rally tops $10,000 mark
Crypto-Currency
GRAPHIC: Bitcoin's blistering rally tops $10,000 mark
'For the Party and motherland!': Kim Jong Un heralds missile test
North Korea
'For the Party and motherland!': Kim Jong Un heralds missile test
Ivanka Trump in India
PHOTO FOCUS
Ivanka Trump in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
November 28, 2017 / 11:40 AM / 2 days ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  22/02/18 (Tbill)       3M   98.60/60   6.120/6.100    0.23
  24/05/18 (Tbill)       6M   97.09/11   6.210/6.180    0.49
  06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y   99.58/65   6.417/6.354    1.18
  06.35 pct GOI 2020     2Y   99.54/56   6.585/6.575    2.09
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  103.72/74   6.646/6.637    2.53
  08.20 pct GOI 2022     4Y  104.66/70   6.901/6.891    4.21
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y   99.80/82   6.886/6.881    5.06
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  103.38/39   6.984/6.982    6.05
  07.35 pct GOI 2024     7Y  101.50/55   7.059/7.050    6.57
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  103.45/47   7.117/7.114    7.49
  08.15 pct GOI 2026     9Y  105.45/60   7.312/7.289    8.99
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y   98.34/36   7.033/7.030    9.46
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  108.80/85   7.381/7.375   10.51
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y   97.44/49   7.108/7.102   12.08
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  101.70/85   7.398/7.379   12.45
  06.68 pct GOI 2031    14Y   96.49/50   7.081/7.079   13.80
  08.32 pct GOI 2032    15Y  107.75/85   7.441/7.431   14.68
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y   99.51/99   7.449/7.399   17.78
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  113.45/80   7.603/7.574   24.04
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   95.20/60   7.466/7.431   28.87

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.