TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 22/02/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.61/62 6.120/6.090 0.23 24/05/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.10/13 6.220/6.160 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.60/65 6.400/6.355 1.18 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.55/57 6.580/6.570 2.09 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 103.70/75 6.653/6.631 2.53 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 104.70/72 6.890/6.884 4.21 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 99.82/84 6.881/6.877 5.06 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 103.34/42 6.992/6.976 6.04 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 101.56/62 7.048/7.036 6.56 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.48/55 7.112/7.100 7.49 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 105.60/67 7.289/7.279 8.99 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 98.41/42 7.022/7.021 9.46 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.75/98 7.388/7.358 10.51 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.44/45 7.109/7.107 12.08 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 101.70/95 7.398/7.367 12.44 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 96.54/56 7.075/7.072 13.80 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.78/88 7.438/7.427 14.68 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.56/04 7.443/7.394 17.78 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.50/85 7.599/7.570 24.04 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.25/65 7.462/7.427 28.86 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)