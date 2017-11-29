TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 22/02/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.61/62 6.130/6.100 0.23 24/05/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.10/12 6.220/6.180 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.60/65 6.400/6.355 1.18 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.56/57 6.575/6.570 2.09 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 103.73/77 6.640/6.623 2.53 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 104.68/74 6.895/6.879 4.21 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 99.83/88 6.879/6.867 5.06 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 103.37/40 6.986/6.980 6.04 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 101.60/61 7.040/7.038 6.56 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.48/54 7.112/7.102 7.49 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 105.60/66 7.289/7.280 8.99 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 98.39/40 7.025/7.024 9.46 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.85/98 7.375/7.358 10.51 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.48/51 7.103/7.100 12.08 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 101.72/85 7.395/7.379 12.44 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 96.59/60 7.069/7.068 13.80 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.73/92 7.443/7.423 14.68 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.60/83 7.439/7.416 17.78 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.49/91 7.600/7.565 24.04 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.30/75 7.458/7.418 28.86 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)