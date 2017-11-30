TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 01/03/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.56/56 6.130/6.120 0.25 31/05/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.04/07 6.250/6.190 0.50 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.60/65 6.404/6.358 1.17 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.54/57 6.587/6.571 2.09 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 103.68/73 6.655/6.634 2.53 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 104.62/73 6.909/6.879 4.21 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 99.78/80 6.891/6.887 5.05 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 103.32/37 6.995/6.985 6.04 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 101.52/55 7.055/7.049 6.56 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.38/45 7.128/7.116 7.49 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 105.48/64 7.306/7.282 8.98 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 98.21/23 7.052/7.049 9.46 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.70/85 7.394/7.374 10.51 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.31/35 7.125/7.120 12.07 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 101.60/95 7.410/7.367 12.44 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 96.30/32 7.103/7.101 13.80 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.61/76 7.456/7.440 14.67 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.38/75 7.462/7.424 17.78 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.29/71 7.616/7.581 24.03 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.05/43 7.480/7.446 28.86 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)