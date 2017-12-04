TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Dec 4 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1220 IST (0650 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 01/03/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.58/58 6.130/6.120 0.24 31/05/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.06/08 6.250/6.200 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.60/65 6.404/6.359 1.16 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.50/53 6.608/6.593 2.08 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 103.62/66 6.680/6.662 2.51 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 104.51/60 6.938/6.913 4.20 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 99.65/72 6.923/6.906 5.04 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 103.10/19 7.039/7.021 6.03 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 101.32/39 7.093/7.080 6.55 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.28/35 7.145/7.133 7.48 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 105.26/47 7.339/7.307 8.97 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 97.96/98 7.089/7.086 9.45 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.35/68 7.439/7.396 10.49 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.09/15 7.154/7.146 12.06 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 101.40/60 7.434/7.410 12.43 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 95.98/00 7.141/7.139 13.79 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.46/61 7.472/7.456 14.66 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.50/60 7.450/7.439 17.76 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.95/25 7.644/7.619 24.02 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 94.80/23 7.502/7.464 28.85 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)