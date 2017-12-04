FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
Sections
Featured
Yemen's ex-president Saleh shot dead after switching sides
World
Yemen's ex-president Saleh shot dead after switching sides
Life in Rohingya refugee camps
Interactive Graphic
Life in Rohingya refugee camps
Ashes: England finally fire but Australia in charge in Adelaide
SPORTS
Ashes: England finally fire but Australia in charge in Adelaide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
December 4, 2017 / 11:44 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Dec 4 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  01/03/18 (Tbill)       3M   98.58/58   6.130/6.120    0.24
  31/05/18 (Tbill)       6M   97.07/08   6.230/6.210    0.49
  06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y   99.60/65   6.404/6.359    1.16
  06.35 pct GOI 2020     2Y   99.52/54   6.598/6.587    2.08
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  103.65/67   6.667/6.658    2.51
  08.20 pct GOI 2022     4Y  104.62/65   6.908/6.900    4.20
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y   99.75/77   6.899/6.894    5.04
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  103.17/20   7.025/7.019    6.03
  07.35 pct GOI 2024     7Y  101.38/40   7.082/7.078    6.55
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  103.35/39   7.133/7.126    7.48
  08.15 pct GOI 2026     9Y  105.40/55   7.318/7.295    8.97
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y   98.01/04   7.082/7.077    9.45
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  108.60/76   7.406/7.385   10.49
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y   97.21/25   7.138/7.133   12.06
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  101.48/60   7.424/7.410   12.43
  06.68 pct GOI 2031    14Y   96.00/06   7.139/7.131   13.79
  08.32 pct GOI 2032    15Y  107.30/45   7.489/7.473   14.66
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y   99.60/75   7.439/7.424   17.76
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  113.05/30   7.636/7.615   24.02
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   94.65/12   7.515/7.473   28.85

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.