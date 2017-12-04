TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Dec 4 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 01/03/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.58/58 6.130/6.120 0.24 31/05/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.07/08 6.230/6.210 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.60/65 6.404/6.359 1.16 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.52/54 6.598/6.587 2.08 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 103.65/67 6.667/6.658 2.51 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 104.62/65 6.908/6.900 4.20 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 99.75/77 6.899/6.894 5.04 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 103.17/20 7.025/7.019 6.03 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 101.38/40 7.082/7.078 6.55 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.35/39 7.133/7.126 7.48 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 105.40/55 7.318/7.295 8.97 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 98.01/04 7.082/7.077 9.45 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.60/76 7.406/7.385 10.49 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.21/25 7.138/7.133 12.06 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 101.48/60 7.424/7.410 12.43 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 96.00/06 7.139/7.131 13.79 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.30/45 7.489/7.473 14.66 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.60/75 7.439/7.424 17.76 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.05/30 7.636/7.615 24.02 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 94.65/12 7.515/7.473 28.85 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)