TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
#Asia
December 5, 2017 / 11:41 AM / 2 days ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  01/03/18 (Tbill)       3M   98.60/60   6.120/6.110    0.24
  31/05/18 (Tbill)       6M   97.08/10   6.240/6.200    0.49
  06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y   99.61/64   6.396/6.369    1.16
  06.35 pct GOI 2020     2Y   99.53/55   6.593/6.582    2.08
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  103.71/72   6.640/6.635    2.51
  08.20 pct GOI 2022     4Y  104.65/69   6.899/6.888    4.19
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y   99.83/86   6.880/6.872    5.04
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  103.30/33   6.999/6.993    6.03
  07.35 pct GOI 2024     7Y  101.47/49   7.065/7.061    6.55
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  103.45/48   7.116/7.111    7.47
  08.15 pct GOI 2026     9Y  105.52/63   7.300/7.283    8.97
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y   98.15/16   7.061/7.059    9.44
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  108.75/84   7.386/7.375   10.49
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y   97.33/35   7.123/7.120   12.06
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  101.58/64   7.412/7.405   12.43
  06.68 pct GOI 2031    14Y   96.18/19   7.117/7.116   13.78
  08.32 pct GOI 2032    15Y  107.35/56   7.484/7.461   14.66
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y   99.75/90   7.424/7.409   17.76
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  113.00/35   7.640/7.611   24.02
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   95.00/39   7.484/7.450   28.85

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
