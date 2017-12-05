TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 01/03/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.60/60 6.120/6.110 0.24 31/05/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.08/10 6.240/6.200 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.61/64 6.396/6.369 1.16 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.53/55 6.593/6.582 2.08 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 103.71/72 6.640/6.635 2.51 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 104.65/69 6.899/6.888 4.19 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 99.83/86 6.880/6.872 5.04 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 103.30/33 6.999/6.993 6.03 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 101.47/49 7.065/7.061 6.55 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.45/48 7.116/7.111 7.47 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 105.52/63 7.300/7.283 8.97 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 98.15/16 7.061/7.059 9.44 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.75/84 7.386/7.375 10.49 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.33/35 7.123/7.120 12.06 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 101.58/64 7.412/7.405 12.43 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 96.18/19 7.117/7.116 13.78 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.35/56 7.484/7.461 14.66 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.75/90 7.424/7.409 17.76 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.00/35 7.640/7.611 24.02 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.00/39 7.484/7.450 28.85 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)