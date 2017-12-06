TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 01/03/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.61/61 6.120/6.110 0.24 31/05/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.10/11 6.240/6.210 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.69/74 6.324/6.278 1.16 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.58/62 6.567/6.546 2.07 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 103.75/77 6.621/6.612 2.51 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 104.68/75 6.890/6.871 4.19 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 99.86/91 6.872/6.861 5.04 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 103.38/44 6.982/6.970 6.03 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 101.59/60 7.042/7.040 6.54 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.60/62 7.090/7.087 7.47 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 105.65/70 7.280/7.273 8.97 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 98.33/35 7.034/7.031 9.44 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.90/95 7.367/7.360 10.49 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.51/58 7.100/7.091 12.06 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 101.60/83 7.410/7.381 12.43 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 96.47/49 7.083/7.081 13.78 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.43/64 7.475/7.452 14.66 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.76/91 7.423/7.407 17.76 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.08/43 7.633/7.604 24.02 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.46/92 7.444/7.403 28.84 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)