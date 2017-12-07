TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 08/03/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.51/52 6.120/6.110 0.25 07/06/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.00/02 6.240/6.200 0.50 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.70/75 6.315/6.270 1.15 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.58/61 6.568/6.552 2.07 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 103.71/77 6.637/6.611 2.51 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 104.75/80 6.871/6.857 4.19 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 99.83/90 6.880/6.863 5.03 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 103.36/45 6.986/6.968 6.02 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 101.55/60 7.049/7.040 6.54 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.55/64 7.098/7.083 7.47 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 105.61/75 7.286/7.265 8.96 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 98.37/38 7.028/7.027 9.44 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.85/10 7.373/7.340 10.49 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.57/60 7.093/7.089 12.05 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 101.62/80 7.407/7.385 12.42 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 96.54/55 7.075/7.074 13.78 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.43/64 7.475/7.452 14.65 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.76/91 7.423/7.407 17.76 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.25/45 7.619/7.603 24.01 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.60/80 7.431/7.414 28.84 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)