TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 08/03/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.52/52 6.100/6.090 0.25 07/06/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.00/02 6.230/6.190 0.50 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.60/65 6.407/6.361 1.15 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.54/59 6.589/6.562 2.07 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 103.71/75 6.637/6.619 2.51 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 104.63/67 6.903/6.892 4.19 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 99.72/75 6.906/6.899 5.03 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 103.29/32 7.000/6.994 6.02 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 101.47/50 7.064/7.059 6.54 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.48/50 7.110/7.107 7.47 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 105.55/75 7.295/7.265 8.96 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 98.19/20 7.055/7.054 9.44 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.75/77 7.386/7.383 10.49 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.45/51 7.108/7.100 12.05 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 101.56/65 7.415/7.403 12.42 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 96.22/23 7.113/7.112 13.78 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.33/54 7.486/7.463 14.65 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.70/95 7.429/7.403 17.76 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.15/35 7.628/7.611 24.01 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.50/70 7.440/7.422 28.84 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)