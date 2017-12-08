TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 08/03/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.56/56 6.140/6.110 0.25 07/06/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.06/07 6.220/6.180 0.50 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.60/65 6.410/6.364 1.15 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.56/57 6.579/6.574 2.07 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 103.70/75 6.636/6.614 2.50 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 104.60/65 6.909/6.896 4.19 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 99.68/70 6.916/6.911 5.03 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 103.25/29 7.008/7.000 6.02 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 101.40/47 7.078/7.064 6.54 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.40/45 7.123/7.115 7.46 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 105.40/55 7.316/7.294 8.96 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 98.03/04 7.079/7.077 9.44 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.59/75 7.406/7.385 10.48 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.42/53 7.112/7.098 12.05 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 101.45/65 7.428/7.403 12.42 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 96.10/12 7.127/7.125 13.78 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.18/42 7.502/7.476 14.65 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.40/92 7.460/7.406 17.75 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.98/32 7.642/7.614 24.01 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.40/65 7.449/7.427 28.84 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)