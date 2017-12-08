TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 08/03/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.56/57 6.110/6.100 0.25 07/06/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.05/07 6.230/6.190 0.50 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.60/65 6.410/6.364 1.15 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.57/59 6.574/6.563 2.07 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 103.71/74 6.631/6.619 2.50 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 104.53/59 6.928/6.912 4.19 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 99.62/64 6.930/6.925 5.03 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 103.15/20 7.028/7.018 6.02 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 101.35/38 7.088/7.082 6.54 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.34/38 7.134/7.127 7.46 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 105.20/46 7.346/7.307 8.96 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 97.95/96 7.091/7.089 9.44 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.65/00 7.398/0.000 10.48 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.32/37 7.125/7.118 12.05 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 101.35/44 7.440/7.429 12.42 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 95.99/01 7.140/7.138 13.78 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.18/42 7.502/7.476 14.65 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.12/20 7.489/7.480 17.75 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.89/26 7.649/7.618 24.01 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.40/65 7.449/7.427 28.84 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)