TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 08/03/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.58/59 6.130/6.090 0.24 07/06/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.06/08 6.240/6.200 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.60/65 6.411/6.365 1.14 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.57/59 6.574/6.564 2.06 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 103.71/74 6.630/6.617 2.49 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 104.50/57 6.936/6.917 4.18 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 99.56/64 6.945/6.926 5.02 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 103.06/12 7.046/7.034 6.01 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 101.16/32 7.124/7.093 6.53 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.24/38 7.151/7.127 7.46 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 105.32/50 7.328/7.301 8.95 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 97.77/78 7.118/7.116 9.43 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.65/80 7.398/7.378 10.48 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.32/36 7.125/7.120 12.04 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 101.25/35 7.453/7.440 12.41 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 95.77/80 7.166/7.163 13.77 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.18/42 7.502/7.476 14.64 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.12/25 7.489/7.475 17.74 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.89/26 7.649/7.618 24.00 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.40/65 7.449/7.427 28.83 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)