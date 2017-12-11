TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 08/03/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.57/58 6.140/6.120 0.24 07/06/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.06/08 6.240/6.200 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.57/64 6.439/6.374 1.14 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.45/51 6.638/6.606 2.06 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 103.63/65 6.664/6.656 2.49 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 104.35/45 6.977/6.949 4.18 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 99.40/43 6.983/6.976 5.02 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 102.85/90 7.089/7.079 6.01 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 101.00/05 7.155/7.145 6.53 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 102.95/05 7.201/7.183 7.46 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.97/27 7.380/7.335 8.95 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 97.39/41 7.175/7.172 9.43 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.25/53 7.451/7.414 10.48 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 96.96/01 7.171/7.164 12.04 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 100.93/16 7.492/7.464 12.41 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 95.44/45 7.206/7.204 13.77 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.88/12 7.534/7.508 14.64 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 98.80/91 7.522/7.510 17.74 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.64/01 7.670/7.639 24.00 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.13/43 7.473/7.446 28.83 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)