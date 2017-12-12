TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 08/03/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.59/59 6.150/6.130 0.24 07/06/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.09/10 6.220/6.190 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.46/55 6.542/6.458 1.14 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.43/52 6.649/6.601 2.06 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 103.50/60 6.719/6.675 2.49 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 104.15/32 7.031/6.984 4.18 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 99.25/30 7.019/7.007 5.02 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 102.73/80 7.113/7.099 6.01 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 100.81/93 7.192/7.168 6.53 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 102.75/85 7.235/7.218 7.45 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.81/17 7.404/7.350 8.95 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 97.10/12 7.218/7.215 9.43 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.13/52 7.466/7.415 10.47 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 96.60/70 7.217/7.204 12.04 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 100.85/94 7.502/7.491 12.41 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 94.95/98 7.264/7.261 13.76 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.43/83 7.583/7.540 14.64 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 98.42/72 7.562/7.530 17.74 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.13/62 7.713/7.672 24.00 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 94.88/20 7.495/7.466 28.83 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)