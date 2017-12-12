FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 12, 2017 / 11:41 AM / a day ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  08/03/18 (Tbill)       3M   98.59/59   6.140/6.130    0.24
  07/06/18 (Tbill)       6M   97.09/11   6.220/6.180    0.49
  06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y   99.56/64   6.449/6.375    1.14
  06.35 pct GOI 2020     2Y   99.48/50   6.622/6.612    2.06
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  103.57/60   6.688/6.675    2.49
  08.20 pct GOI 2022     4Y  104.33/40   6.981/6.962    4.18
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y   99.34/39   6.998/6.986    5.02
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  102.81/85   7.097/7.089    6.01
  07.35 pct GOI 2024     7Y  100.86/96   7.182/7.163    6.53
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  102.80/88   7.226/7.213    7.45
  08.15 pct GOI 2026     9Y  105.00/10   7.376/7.361    8.95
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y   97.30/33   7.188/7.184    9.43
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  108.15/40   7.464/7.431   10.47
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y   96.75/85   7.198/7.185   12.04
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  100.95/13   7.490/7.467   12.41
  06.68 pct GOI 2031    14Y   95.17/20   7.238/7.234   13.76
  08.32 pct GOI 2032    15Y  106.71/03   7.553/7.518   14.64
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y   98.70/93   7.532/7.508   17.74
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  112.44/87   7.687/7.651   24.00
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   95.06/37   7.479/7.451   28.83

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
