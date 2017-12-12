TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 08/03/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.59/59 6.140/6.130 0.24 07/06/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.09/11 6.220/6.180 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.56/64 6.449/6.375 1.14 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.48/50 6.622/6.612 2.06 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 103.57/60 6.688/6.675 2.49 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 104.33/40 6.981/6.962 4.18 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 99.34/39 6.998/6.986 5.02 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 102.81/85 7.097/7.089 6.01 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 100.86/96 7.182/7.163 6.53 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 102.80/88 7.226/7.213 7.45 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 105.00/10 7.376/7.361 8.95 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 97.30/33 7.188/7.184 9.43 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.15/40 7.464/7.431 10.47 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 96.75/85 7.198/7.185 12.04 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 100.95/13 7.490/7.467 12.41 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 95.17/20 7.238/7.234 13.76 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.71/03 7.553/7.518 14.64 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 98.70/93 7.532/7.508 17.74 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.44/87 7.687/7.651 24.00 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.06/37 7.479/7.451 28.83 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)