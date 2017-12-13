TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 08/03/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.61/61 6.140/6.130 0.24 07/06/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.10/11 6.240/6.200 0.48 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.53/59 6.478/6.422 1.14 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.40/50 6.666/6.612 2.05 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 103.43/55 6.747/6.695 2.49 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 104.20/30 7.016/6.989 4.17 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 99.23/27 7.024/7.015 5.02 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 102.54/69 7.152/7.121 6.01 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 100.63/77 7.227/7.199 6.53 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 102.55/71 7.269/7.242 7.45 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.75/93 7.413/7.386 8.95 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 97.02/03 7.231/7.229 9.42 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 107.89/25 7.498/7.450 10.47 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 96.46/49 7.235/7.231 12.04 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 100.60/70 7.533/7.521 12.41 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 94.84/85 7.278/7.276 13.76 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.46/78 7.580/7.545 14.64 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 98.68/80 7.534/7.522 17.74 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.19/62 7.707/7.672 24.00 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.15/50 7.471/7.440 28.83 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)