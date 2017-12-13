FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
Sections
Featured
Bullish bets on rupee hit lowest since January: Reuters poll
Currencies
Bullish bets on rupee hit lowest since January: Reuters poll
Federal Reserve does not buy Trump tax-plan hype
Global Economy
Federal Reserve does not buy Trump tax-plan hype
Rohit Sharma has the right stuff for limited-overs game
Cricket
Rohit Sharma has the right stuff for limited-overs game
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
December 13, 2017 / 6:58 AM / a day ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  08/03/18 (Tbill)       3M   98.61/61   6.140/6.130    0.24
  07/06/18 (Tbill)       6M   97.10/11   6.240/6.200    0.48
  06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y   99.53/59   6.478/6.422    1.14
  06.35 pct GOI 2020     2Y   99.40/50   6.666/6.612    2.05
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  103.43/55   6.747/6.695    2.49
  08.20 pct GOI 2022     4Y  104.20/30   7.016/6.989    4.17
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y   99.23/27   7.024/7.015    5.02
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  102.54/69   7.152/7.121    6.01
  07.35 pct GOI 2024     7Y  100.63/77   7.227/7.199    6.53
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  102.55/71   7.269/7.242    7.45
  08.15 pct GOI 2026     9Y  104.75/93   7.413/7.386    8.95
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y   97.02/03   7.231/7.229    9.42
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  107.89/25   7.498/7.450   10.47
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y   96.46/49   7.235/7.231   12.04
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  100.60/70   7.533/7.521   12.41
  06.68 pct GOI 2031    14Y   94.84/85   7.278/7.276   13.76
  08.32 pct GOI 2032    15Y  106.46/78   7.580/7.545   14.64
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y   98.68/80   7.534/7.522   17.74
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  112.19/62   7.707/7.672   24.00
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   95.15/50   7.471/7.440   28.83

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.