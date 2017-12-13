FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 13, 2017 / 11:43 AM / in a day

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  08/03/18 (Tbill)       3M   98.60/61   6.150/6.130    0.24
  07/06/18 (Tbill)       6M   97.10/11   6.240/6.210    0.48
  06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y   99.60/65   6.413/6.366    1.14
  06.35 pct GOI 2020     2Y   99.47/49   6.628/6.618    2.05
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  103.56/58   6.691/6.682    2.49
  08.20 pct GOI 2022     4Y  104.34/37   6.978/6.970    4.17
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y   99.37/40   6.991/6.984    5.02
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  102.72/80   7.115/7.099    6.01
  07.35 pct GOI 2024     7Y  100.89/94   7.176/7.167    6.53
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  102.83/96   7.221/7.199    7.45
  08.15 pct GOI 2026     9Y  105.10/20   7.360/7.345    8.95
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y   97.39/41   7.175/7.172    9.42
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  108.25/55   7.450/7.411   10.47
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y   96.88/97   7.181/7.170   12.04
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  100.83/03   7.505/7.480   12.41
  06.68 pct GOI 2031    14Y   95.10/12   7.246/7.244   13.76
  08.32 pct GOI 2032    15Y  106.71/03   7.553/7.518   14.64
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y   98.85/05   7.517/7.496   17.74
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  112.44/87   7.687/7.651   24.00
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   95.35/63   7.453/7.429   28.83

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
