TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 08/03/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.60/61 6.150/6.130 0.24 07/06/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.10/11 6.240/6.210 0.48 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.60/65 6.413/6.366 1.14 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.47/49 6.628/6.618 2.05 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 103.56/58 6.691/6.682 2.49 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 104.34/37 6.978/6.970 4.17 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 99.37/40 6.991/6.984 5.02 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 102.72/80 7.115/7.099 6.01 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 100.89/94 7.176/7.167 6.53 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 102.83/96 7.221/7.199 7.45 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 105.10/20 7.360/7.345 8.95 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 97.39/41 7.175/7.172 9.42 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.25/55 7.450/7.411 10.47 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 96.88/97 7.181/7.170 12.04 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 100.83/03 7.505/7.480 12.41 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 95.10/12 7.246/7.244 13.76 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.71/03 7.553/7.518 14.64 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 98.85/05 7.517/7.496 17.74 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.44/87 7.687/7.651 24.00 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.35/63 7.453/7.429 28.83 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)