TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jan 15 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1220 IST (0650 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 12/04/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.53/54 6.330/6.300 0.24 12/07/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.99/02 6.390/6.330 0.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.76/84 6.686/6.625 1.38 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.10/17 6.846/6.807 1.96 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 101.95/06 7.109/7.071 3.24 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 103.22/28 7.271/7.254 4.08 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 98.29/31 7.257/7.252 4.93 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 101.43/70 7.375/7.319 5.92 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 101.51/70 7.447/7.414 7.36 08.20 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.72/89 7.550/7.522 7.69 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.40/54 7.613/7.591 8.86 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 95.53/55 7.462/7.458 9.33 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 106.78/18 7.640/7.586 10.38 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 95.13/32 7.411/7.386 11.95 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 99.35/67 7.690/7.650 12.32 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 92.56/59 7.561/7.557 13.67 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 105.15/50 7.724/7.685 14.55 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 98.15/60 7.590/7.543 17.65 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 110.54/84 7.846/7.820 23.91 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 92.65/90 7.697/7.674 28.74 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)