TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1220 IST (0650 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 12/04/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.55/56 6.320/6.290 0.24 12/07/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.01/03 6.400/6.350 0.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.79/84 6.662/6.624 1.38 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.00/10 6.902/6.847 1.96 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 101.88/93 7.133/7.115 3.24 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 103.00/04 7.333/7.321 4.08 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 97.96/99 7.339/7.332 4.93 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 101.10/20 7.444/7.423 5.91 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 101.11/31 7.518/7.483 7.36 08.20 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.10/30 7.656/7.622 7.69 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.95/10 7.682/7.659 8.86 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 94.92/96 7.557/7.550 9.33 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 106.25/65 7.712/7.657 10.38 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 94.18/40 7.537/7.508 11.94 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 98.70/04 7.774/7.730 12.31 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 91.77/83 7.660/7.652 13.67 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 104.70/17 7.774/7.721 14.54 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 97.45/90 7.665/7.617 17.65 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 109.84/14 7.906/7.880 23.91 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 91.95/20 7.762/7.739 28.73