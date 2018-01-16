TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 12/04/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.55/56 6.320/6.290 0.24 12/07/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.01/02 6.400/6.360 0.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.80/85 6.654/6.616 1.38 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 98.99/00 6.908/6.902 1.96 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 101.86/89 7.140/7.129 3.24 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 102.96/00 7.344/7.333 4.08 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 97.96/99 7.339/7.332 4.93 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 100.79/15 7.510/7.434 5.91 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 101.00/14 7.538/7.513 7.36 08.20 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.25/40 7.630/7.605 7.69 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.67/02 7.726/7.671 8.86 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 94.90/95 7.560/7.552 9.33 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 105.91/39 7.758/7.693 10.38 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 94.10/40 7.548/7.508 11.94 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 98.51/90 7.798/7.748 12.31 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 91.81/85 7.655/7.650 13.67 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 104.63/10 7.782/7.729 14.54 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 97.38/83 7.672/7.624 17.65 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 109.95/45 7.897/7.853 23.91 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 91.88/13 7.769/7.746 28.73 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)