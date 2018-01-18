TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 19/04/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.46/46 6.360/6.340 0.25 19/07/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.91/92 6.430/6.400 0.50 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.83/87 6.628/6.598 1.38 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.08/10 6.859/6.848 1.96 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.04/07 7.076/7.066 3.23 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 103.20/34 7.275/7.236 4.08 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 98.35/39 7.243/7.233 4.92 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 101.38/47 7.385/7.366 5.91 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 101.42/58 7.463/7.435 7.35 08.20 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.90/95 7.519/7.511 7.68 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.40/48 7.612/7.600 8.85 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 95.64/66 7.445/7.442 9.33 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 107.01/38 7.608/7.558 10.37 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 94.99/14 7.429/7.410 11.94 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 99.34/50 7.692/7.671 12.31 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 92.73/76 7.540/7.536 13.66 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 104.90/25 7.752/7.713 14.54 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 98.00/49 7.606/7.555 17.64 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 110.91/26 7.814/7.784 23.90 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 92.55/80 7.707/7.683 28.73 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)