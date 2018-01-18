TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 19/04/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.46/46 6.360/6.350 0.25 19/07/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.91/95 6.430/6.350 0.50 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.83/86 6.628/6.606 1.38 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.08/09 6.859/6.853 1.96 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.03/05 7.080/7.073 3.23 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 103.21/26 7.273/7.258 4.08 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 98.30/32 7.255/7.250 4.92 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 101.34/44 7.394/7.373 5.91 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 101.38/43 7.470/7.461 7.35 08.20 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.60/65 7.570/7.562 7.68 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.25/45 7.635/7.605 8.85 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 95.45/49 7.474/7.468 9.33 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 107.01/38 7.608/7.558 10.37 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 94.85/93 7.448/7.437 11.94 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 98.95/22 7.742/7.707 12.31 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 92.44/49 7.576/7.570 13.66 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 104.70/05 7.774/7.735 14.54 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 97.80/29 7.628/7.576 17.64 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 110.71/06 7.831/7.801 23.90 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 92.40/60 7.720/7.702 28.73 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)