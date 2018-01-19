TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 19/04/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.51/51 6.360/6.350 0.25 19/07/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.96/98 6.420/6.380 0.50 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.82/87 6.632/6.594 1.37 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.08/10 6.860/6.849 1.95 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.05/08 7.071/7.061 3.23 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 103.26/28 7.257/7.251 4.07 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 98.31/36 7.253/7.241 4.92 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 101.46/53 7.368/7.353 5.91 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 101.49/67 7.450/7.418 7.35 08.20 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.65/74 7.561/7.546 7.68 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.25/40 7.635/7.612 8.85 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 95.55/58 7.459/7.455 9.32 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 106.97/30 7.613/7.569 10.37 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 94.86/06 7.447/7.420 11.94 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 99.10/35 7.722/7.690 12.31 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 92.57/60 7.560/7.556 13.66 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 104.86/00 7.756/7.740 14.54 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 97.75/25 7.633/7.580 17.64 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 110.77/18 7.826/7.790 23.90 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 92.33/49 7.727/7.712 28.73 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)