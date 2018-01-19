TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 19/04/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.50/51 6.380/6.350 0.25 19/07/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.97/99 6.410/6.370 0.50 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.83/89 6.624/6.578 1.37 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.08/09 6.860/6.855 1.95 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.03/07 7.078/7.064 3.23 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 103.20/25 7.274/7.260 4.07 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 98.28/32 7.261/7.251 4.92 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 101.43/52 7.374/7.355 5.91 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 101.42/45 7.463/7.457 7.35 08.20 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.57/65 7.575/7.561 7.68 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.11/28 7.657/7.630 8.85 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 95.42/43 7.479/7.478 9.32 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 106.77/10 7.640/7.595 10.37 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 94.76/90 7.460/7.442 11.94 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 99.18/25 7.712/7.703 12.31 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 92.45/47 7.575/7.573 13.66 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 104.83/00 7.759/7.740 14.54 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 97.75/25 7.633/7.580 17.64 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 110.67/08 7.834/7.799 23.90 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 92.79/99 7.684/7.666 28.73 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)