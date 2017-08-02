TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 26/10/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.62/62 6.100/6.080 0.23 25/01/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.11/13 6.200/6.160 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.02/05 6.273/6.228 0.69 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.57/68 6.352/6.288 1.84 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.66/70 6.449/6.433 2.85 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.15/25 6.512/6.482 3.69 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.34/36 6.538/6.534 5.38 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 105.12/18 6.677/6.666 6.37 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 103.24/30 6.752/6.741 6.89 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.26/35 6.837/6.823 7.81 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 101.91/92 6.685/6.683 9.09 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.45/47 6.447/6.444 9.79 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.55/70 7.055/7.036 10.83 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.37/39 6.744/6.742 12.40 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.30/35 6.974/6.969 12.77 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.50/95 7.146/7.098 13.34 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.83/00 7.095/7.077 15.07 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.20/70 7.083/7.034 18.10 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.00/50 7.245/7.206 24.36 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.96/04 7.062/7.056 29.19 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)