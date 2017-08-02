FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2017 / 11:46 AM / 2 months ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  26/10/17 (Tbill)       3M   98.61/62   6.140/6.070    0.23
  25/01/18 (Tbill)       6M   97.12/15   6.180/6.120    0.48
  07.83 pct GOI 2018     1Y  101.04/06   6.243/6.213    0.69
  07.28 pct GOI 2019     2Y  101.66/68   6.300/6.288    1.84
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  104.77/79   6.407/6.399    2.85
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     4Y  104.25/32   6.482/6.461    3.69
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y  101.48/50   6.507/6.503    5.38
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  105.26/35   6.651/6.634    6.37
  07.35 pct GOI 2024     7Y  103.36/41   6.730/6.721    6.89
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  105.50/52   6.798/6.795    7.81
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     9Y  101.84/91   6.695/6.685    9.09
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y  102.30/33   6.467/6.463    9.79
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  111.50/65   7.061/7.042   10.83
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y  100.23/25   6.761/6.759   12.40
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  105.25/47   6.980/6.955   12.77
  08.97 pct GOI 2030    14Y  115.50/65   7.146/7.130   13.34
  07.95 pct GOI 2032    15Y  107.80/20   7.098/7.057   15.07
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y  103.35/50   7.068/7.054   18.10
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  118.00/15   7.245/7.233   24.36
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   99.95/15   7.063/7.047   29.19

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

