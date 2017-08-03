TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 02/11/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.52/52 6.110/6.080 0.25 25/01/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.15/17 6.160/6.100 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.03/05 6.252/6.222 0.69 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.69/71 6.281/6.269 1.83 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.89/90 6.360/6.356 2.85 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.43/50 6.427/6.406 3.69 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.76/77 6.445/6.443 5.38 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 105.73/75 6.562/6.558 6.37 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 103.85/89 6.642/6.635 6.89 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.91/97 6.732/6.722 7.81 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.18/21 6.645/6.641 9.09 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.46/47 6.445/6.444 9.78 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.85/00 7.017/6.999 10.83 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.43/45 6.737/6.735 12.40 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.62/65 6.937/6.934 12.77 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.75/90 7.120/7.104 13.34 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.00/40 7.077/7.036 15.07 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.45/55 7.058/7.049 18.10 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.23/43 7.227/7.212 24.36 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.95/25 7.063/7.039 29.19 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)