TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 02/11/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.57/57 6.100/6.090 0.24 25/01/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.20/21 6.150/6.120 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.04/05 6.218/6.203 0.69 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.66/75 6.294/6.242 1.83 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.89/90 6.355/6.351 2.85 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.49/50 6.406/6.403 3.69 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.80/82 6.436/6.431 5.38 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 105.72/75 6.562/6.557 6.36 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 103.85/87 6.641/6.638 6.88 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.90/94 6.733/6.726 7.81 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.24/28 6.636/6.631 9.09 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.49/50 6.441/6.439 9.78 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 112.14/20 6.981/6.973 10.83 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.49/51 6.730/6.727 12.39 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.80/90 6.916/6.905 12.76 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.90/98 7.103/7.094 13.34 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.05/35 7.072/7.041 15.07 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.45/50 7.058/7.054 18.10 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.40/60 7.214/7.198 24.36 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 100.30/38 7.035/7.028 29.18 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)