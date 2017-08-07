TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 02/11/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.58/59 6.120/6.090 0.24 25/01/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.21/23 6.170/6.110 0.47 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.04/07 6.212/6.167 0.68 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.67/74 6.287/6.246 1.82 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.89/92 6.353/6.342 2.84 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.44/48 6.420/6.408 3.68 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.75/82 6.446/6.431 5.37 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 105.66/67 6.573/6.571 6.36 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 103.78/80 6.654/6.650 6.88 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.82/85 6.745/6.740 7.80 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.13/16 6.653/6.648 9.08 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.43/45 6.449/6.446 9.77 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 112.11/30 6.984/6.960 10.82 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.36/37 6.745/6.744 12.39 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.60/80 6.939/6.916 12.76 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.75/90 7.119/7.103 13.33 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.98/23 7.079/7.053 15.06 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.33/63 7.070/7.041 18.09 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.20/60 7.229/7.198 24.35 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 100.20/30 7.043/7.035 29.18 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)