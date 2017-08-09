TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 02/11/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.61/62 6.120/6.090 0.23 25/01/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.23/27 6.190/6.110 0.46 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.03/05 6.215/6.184 0.67 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.68/72 6.278/6.254 1.82 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.88/90 6.353/6.346 2.83 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.44/50 6.418/6.400 3.67 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.74/75 6.448/6.446 5.36 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 105.59/61 6.586/6.582 6.35 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 103.70/74 6.668/6.660 6.87 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.71/77 6.763/6.753 7.79 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 101.99/01 6.673/6.670 9.08 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.36/37 6.458/6.457 9.77 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.96/05 7.002/6.991 10.81 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.21/22 6.763/6.762 12.38 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.40/75 6.962/6.922 12.75 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.65/80 7.129/7.113 13.32 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.90/29 7.087/7.047 15.05 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.26/74 7.077/7.030 18.08 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.13/40 7.234/7.213 24.34 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 100.10/25 7.051/7.039 29.17 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)