TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 09/11/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.51/52 6.140/6.110 0.25 08/02/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.00/02 6.230/6.190 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019 1Y 99.63/65 6.260/6.249 1.84 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 100.00/03 6.346/6.332 2.39 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.80/84 6.382/6.367 2.83 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.35/38 6.445/6.436 3.67 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.63/69 6.472/6.459 5.36 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 105.45/47 6.612/6.608 6.35 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 103.54/57 6.696/6.691 6.87 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.57/63 6.785/6.775 7.79 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 101.91/92 6.685/6.683 9.07 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.26/27 6.472/6.471 9.76 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.80/00 7.022/6.997 10.81 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.14/15 6.772/6.771 12.38 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.16/52 6.990/6.948 12.75 08.28 pct GOI 2032 14Y 110.63/87 7.095/7.070 14.51 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 110.80/00 7.134/7.114 14.98 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.05/45 7.097/7.058 18.08 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.00/25 7.244/7.225 24.34 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 100.02/15 7.057/7.047 29.17 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)