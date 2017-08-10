TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 09/11/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.51/52 6.120/6.110 0.25 08/02/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.00/02 6.240/6.200 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019 1Y 99.63/65 6.260/6.249 1.84 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.97/00 6.360/6.346 2.39 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.81/86 6.378/6.359 2.83 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.32/38 6.454/6.436 3.67 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.57/60 6.486/6.479 5.36 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 105.35/40 6.631/6.621 6.35 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 103.40/45 6.721/6.712 6.87 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.42/48 6.809/6.799 7.79 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 101.78/83 6.704/6.696 9.07 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.09/11 6.496/6.493 9.76 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.75/00 7.028/6.997 10.81 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.00/02 6.789/6.786 12.38 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.15/37 6.991/6.965 12.75 08.28 pct GOI 2032 14Y 110.60/00 7.098/7.056 14.51 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 110.50/90 7.165/7.124 14.98 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.02/30 7.100/7.073 18.08 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 117.88/08 7.253/7.238 24.34 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.61/00 7.091/7.059 29.17 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)