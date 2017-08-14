TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 09/11/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.60/60 6.120/6.100 0.24 08/02/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.10/11 6.200/6.180 0.48 06.05 pct GOI 2019 1Y 99.64/67 6.256/6.238 1.83 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 100.01/02 6.341/6.337 2.38 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.80/83 6.374/6.362 2.82 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.38/40 6.431/6.425 3.66 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.49/54 6.503/6.492 5.35 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 105.27/32 6.644/6.634 6.34 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 103.35/36 6.729/6.727 6.86 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.38/40 6.814/6.811 7.78 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 101.61/65 6.729/6.723 9.06 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 101.91/92 6.520/6.519 9.75 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.60/77 7.045/7.024 10.80 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 99.84/85 6.808/6.807 12.37 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.00/20 7.008/6.985 12.74 08.28 pct GOI 2032 14Y 110.44/93 7.114/7.063 14.50 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 110.60/90 7.154/7.123 14.97 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.00/33 7.102/7.070 18.07 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 117.77/93 7.262/7.249 24.33 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.55/70 7.096/7.083 29.16 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)