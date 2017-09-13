FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
September 13, 2017 / 6:55 AM / a month ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Sep 13 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  07/12/17 (Tbill)       3M   98.62/62   6.080/6.070    0.23
  08/03/18 (Tbill)       6M   97.11/12   6.200/6.180    0.49
  06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB 1Y   99.66/73   6.304/6.250    1.39
  06.35 pct GOI 2020     2Y   99.99/00   6.349/6.344    2.30
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  104.59/61   6.408/6.400    2.74
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     4Y  104.19/22   6.466/6.457    3.58
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y  101.36/39   6.527/6.521    5.27
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  105.13/15   6.660/6.657    6.26
  07.35 pct GOI 2024     7Y  103.18/22   6.754/6.747    6.78
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  105.19/22   6.839/6.834    7.70
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     9Y  101.16/27   6.795/6.779    8.98
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y  101.49/50   6.578/6.576    9.67
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  111.40/49   7.063/7.052   10.72
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y   99.35/37   6.867/6.865   12.29
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  104.75/95   7.035/7.012   12.66
  08.28 pct GOI 2032    14Y  110.30/48   7.124/7.106   14.42
  08.32 pct GOI 2032    15Y  110.78/97   7.131/7.112   14.89
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y  102.80/00   7.121/7.102   17.99
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  117.18/60   7.306/7.273   24.25
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   98.55/90   7.179/7.150   29.08

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.