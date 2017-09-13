TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Sep 13 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 07/12/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.62/62 6.080/6.070 0.23 08/03/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.11/12 6.200/6.180 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB 1Y 99.66/73 6.304/6.250 1.39 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.99/00 6.349/6.344 2.30 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.59/61 6.408/6.400 2.74 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.19/22 6.466/6.457 3.58 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.36/39 6.527/6.521 5.27 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 105.13/15 6.660/6.657 6.26 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 103.18/22 6.754/6.747 6.78 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.19/22 6.839/6.834 7.70 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 101.16/27 6.795/6.779 8.98 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 101.49/50 6.578/6.576 9.67 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.40/49 7.063/7.052 10.72 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 99.35/37 6.867/6.865 12.29 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 104.75/95 7.035/7.012 12.66 08.28 pct GOI 2032 14Y 110.30/48 7.124/7.106 14.42 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 110.78/97 7.131/7.112 14.89 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 102.80/00 7.121/7.102 17.99 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 117.18/60 7.306/7.273 24.25 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 98.55/90 7.179/7.150 29.08 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)