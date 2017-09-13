TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Sep 13 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 07/12/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.62/62 6.080/6.070 0.23 08/03/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.11/12 6.200/6.180 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.66/73 6.304/6.250 1.39 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.98/00 6.354/6.344 2.30 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.61/62 6.400/6.396 2.74 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.21/22 6.460/6.457 3.58 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.33/36 6.534/6.527 5.27 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 105.08/12 6.670/6.662 6.26 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 103.17/20 6.756/6.751 6.78 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.17/20 6.842/6.837 7.70 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 101.11/17 6.802/6.793 8.98 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 101.43/44 6.586/6.585 9.67 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.45/48 7.057/7.053 10.72 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 99.34/35 6.869/6.867 12.29 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 104.68/88 7.043/7.020 12.66 08.28 pct GOI 2032 14Y 110.30/40 7.124/7.114 14.42 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 110.78/97 7.131/7.112 14.89 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 102.95/00 7.107/7.102 17.99 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 117.18/60 7.306/7.273 24.25 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 98.42/88 7.190/7.151 29.08 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)