TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Sep 14 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 14/12/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.52/53 6.100/6.060 0.25 08/03/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.13/14 6.200/6.180 0.48 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.66/73 6.305/6.251 1.38 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.96/98 6.363/6.354 2.30 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.60/63 6.402/6.391 2.74 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.20/22 6.462/6.456 3.58 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.32/42 6.536/6.514 5.26 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 105.08/12 6.670/6.662 6.25 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 103.12/18 6.765/6.754 6.77 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.16/20 6.844/6.837 7.70 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 101.13/18 6.799/6.792 8.98 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 101.41/42 6.589/6.587 9.67 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.50/54 7.050/7.045 10.72 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 99.36/37 6.866/6.865 12.28 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 104.75/85 7.035/7.023 12.65 08.28 pct GOI 2032 14Y 110.30/48 7.124/7.105 14.42 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 110.55/79 7.155/7.130 14.88 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 102.80/00 7.121/7.102 17.99 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 117.26/70 7.299/7.265 24.24 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 98.70/90 7.166/7.150 29.07