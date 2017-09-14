TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Sep 14 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 14/12/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.52/53 6.080/6.070 0.25 08/03/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.13/14 6.200/6.180 0.48 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.68/70 6.289/6.274 1.38 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.96/97 6.363/6.359 2.30 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.60/62 6.402/6.394 2.74 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.20/22 6.462/6.456 3.58 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.30/32 6.541/6.536 5.26 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 105.04/08 6.677/6.670 6.25 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 103.10/12 6.769/6.765 6.77 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.12/15 6.850/6.845 7.70 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 101.12/22 6.801/6.786 8.98 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 101.40/41 6.590/6.589 9.67 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.30/42 7.075/7.060 10.72 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 99.40/41 6.861/6.860 12.28 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 104.70/83 7.041/7.026 12.65 08.28 pct GOI 2032 14Y 110.30/47 7.124/7.106 14.42 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 110.60/79 7.150/7.130 14.88 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 102.80/00 7.121/7.102 17.99 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 117.26/60 7.299/7.273 24.24 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 98.76/88 7.161/7.151 29.07 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)