TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
September 15, 2017 / 6:57 AM / a month ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Sep 15 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow:
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  14/12/17 (Tbill)       3M   98.56/57   6.110/6.070    0.25
  08/03/18 (Tbill)       6M   97.18/19   6.190/6.170    0.48
  06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y   99.67/73   6.298/6.252    1.38
  06.35 pct GOI 2020     2Y   99.96/97   6.363/6.359    2.30
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  104.58/60   6.405/6.397    2.73
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     4Y  104.15/16   6.475/6.472    3.57
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y  101.26/30   6.549/6.540    5.26
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  104.91/95   6.701/6.694    6.25
  07.35 pct GOI 2024     7Y  102.97/00   6.792/6.786    6.77
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  104.97/00   6.874/6.869    7.69
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     9Y  101.07/13   6.808/6.799    8.98
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y  101.35/37   6.597/6.594    9.67
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  111.30/40   7.075/7.062   10.71
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y   99.31/33   6.872/6.870   12.28
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  104.60/80   7.052/7.029   12.65
  08.28 pct GOI 2032    14Y  110.28/44   7.126/7.109   14.42
  08.32 pct GOI 2032    15Y  110.45/70   7.165/7.139   14.88
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y  102.68/93   7.133/7.108   17.98
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  117.08/42   7.313/7.287   24.24
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   98.55/82   7.179/7.156   29.07

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

