TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Sep 15 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 14/12/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.56/57 6.110/6.070 0.25 08/03/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.18/19 6.190/6.170 0.48 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.67/73 6.298/6.252 1.38 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.96/97 6.363/6.359 2.30 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.58/60 6.405/6.397 2.73 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.15/16 6.475/6.472 3.57 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.26/30 6.549/6.540 5.26 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.91/95 6.701/6.694 6.25 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.97/00 6.792/6.786 6.77 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.97/00 6.874/6.869 7.69 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 101.07/13 6.808/6.799 8.98 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 101.35/37 6.597/6.594 9.67 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.30/40 7.075/7.062 10.71 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 99.31/33 6.872/6.870 12.28 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 104.60/80 7.052/7.029 12.65 08.28 pct GOI 2032 14Y 110.28/44 7.126/7.109 14.42 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 110.45/70 7.165/7.139 14.88 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 102.68/93 7.133/7.108 17.98 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 117.08/42 7.313/7.287 24.24 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 98.55/82 7.179/7.156 29.07