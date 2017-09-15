TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Sep 15 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 14/12/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.57/57 6.090/6.070 0.25 08/03/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.18/18 6.200/6.190 0.48 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.67/70 6.298/6.275 1.38 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.95/96 6.368/6.363 2.30 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.58/59 6.405/6.401 2.73 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.15/17 6.475/6.469 3.57 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.26/28 6.549/6.545 5.26 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.90/92 6.703/6.699 6.25 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.90/96 6.805/6.794 6.77 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.95/97 6.878/6.874 7.69 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 100.94/01 6.828/6.817 8.98 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 101.33/34 6.600/6.598 9.67 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.29/30 7.076/7.075 10.71 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 99.25/26 6.880/6.878 12.28 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 104.45/70 7.070/7.041 12.65 08.28 pct GOI 2032 14Y 110.20/45 7.134/7.108 14.42 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 110.45/70 7.165/7.139 14.88 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 102.80/00 7.121/7.102 17.98 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 116.88/22 7.329/7.302 24.24 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 98.30/75 7.200/7.162 29.07 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)