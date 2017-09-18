TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Sep 18 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 14/12/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.59/59 6.090/6.070 0.24 08/03/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.19/20 6.200/6.190 0.47 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB 1Y 99.68/71 6.291/6.267 1.37 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.95/96 6.368/6.363 2.29 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.55/56 6.415/6.411 2.73 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.10/13 6.490/6.481 3.56 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.22/27 6.558/6.547 5.25 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.82/89 6.718/6.705 6.24 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.87/90 6.810/6.805 6.76 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.86/88 6.892/6.889 7.69 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 100.80/88 6.848/6.837 8.97 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 101.25/26 6.611/6.610 9.66 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.15/19 7.093/7.088 10.71 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 99.05/06 6.904/6.903 12.27 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 104.41/57 7.075/7.056 12.64 08.28 pct GOI 2032 14Y 110.25/30 7.129/7.124 14.41 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 110.38/60 7.172/7.149 14.87 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 102.70/95 7.131/7.106 17.98 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 117.00/38 7.320/7.290 24.23 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 98.25/55 7.204/7.179 29.06 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)