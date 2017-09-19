TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Sep 19 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 14/12/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.60/61 6.090/6.070 0.24 08/03/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.21/22 6.200/6.180 0.47 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.68/71 6.291/6.268 1.37 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.93/95 6.378/6.368 2.29 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.56/57 6.410/6.406 2.72 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.12/14 6.483/6.477 3.56 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.26/28 6.549/6.545 5.25 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.83/87 6.716/6.708 6.24 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.93/94 6.799/6.797 6.76 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.92/95 6.882/6.877 7.68 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 100.87/99 6.838/6.820 8.96 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 101.37/38 6.594/6.593 9.66 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.18/25 7.089/7.080 10.70 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 99.14/16 6.893/6.891 12.27 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 104.47/59 7.068/7.054 12.64 08.28 pct GOI 2032 14Y 110.25/30 7.129/7.123 14.41 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 110.50/60 7.159/7.149 14.87 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 102.75/90 7.126/7.111 17.97 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 116.90/17 7.327/7.306 24.23 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 98.20/53 7.208/7.181 29.06 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)