TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
#Asia
September 19, 2017 / 11:41 AM / in a month

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Sep 19 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  14/12/17 (Tbill)       3M   98.60/61   6.090/6.070    0.24
  08/03/18 (Tbill)       6M   97.21/22   6.200/6.180    0.47
  06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y   99.68/71   6.291/6.268    1.37
  06.35 pct GOI 2020     2Y   99.93/95   6.378/6.368    2.29
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  104.56/57   6.410/6.406    2.72
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     4Y  104.12/14   6.483/6.477    3.56
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y  101.26/28   6.549/6.545    5.25
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  104.83/87   6.716/6.708    6.24
  07.35 pct GOI 2024     7Y  102.93/94   6.799/6.797    6.76
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  104.92/95   6.882/6.877    7.68
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     9Y  100.87/99   6.838/6.820    8.96
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y  101.37/38   6.594/6.593    9.66
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  111.18/25   7.089/7.080   10.70
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y   99.14/16   6.893/6.891   12.27
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  104.47/59   7.068/7.054   12.64
  08.28 pct GOI 2032    14Y  110.25/30   7.129/7.123   14.41
  08.32 pct GOI 2032    15Y  110.50/60   7.159/7.149   14.87
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y  102.75/90   7.126/7.111   17.97
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  116.90/17   7.327/7.306   24.23
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   98.20/53   7.208/7.181   29.06

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

